Michigan football weather forecast: Clear skies, cool temps expected at Big House

View of Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. (All About Ann Arbor)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The No. 12 Michigan Wolverines will host the No. 15 Wisconsin Badgers under the lights Saturday in Ann Arbor.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Big House.

Here's what to expect weather-wise during the game:

The high temperature Saturday will be 53 degrees

The low Saturday is 38 degrees

According to the Local 4Casters, the sun will be out all day with highs hitting the low and mid 50s with winds WSW 5-12 mph.

Expect temperatures to drop into the 40s during game time.



