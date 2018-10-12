Michigan football weather forecast: Clear skies, cool temps expected at Big House

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The No. 12 Michigan Wolverines will host the No. 15 Wisconsin Badgers under the lights Saturday in Ann Arbor.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Big House.
Here's what to expect weather-wise during the game:
- The high temperature Saturday will be 53 degrees
- The low Saturday is 38 degrees
- According to the Local 4Casters, the sun will be out all day with highs hitting the low and mid 50s with winds WSW 5-12 mph.
- Expect temperatures to drop into the 40s during game time.
