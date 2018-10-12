Ann Arbor Weather

Michigan football weather forecast: Clear skies, cool temps expected at Big House

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

View of Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. (All About Ann Arbor)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The No. 12 Michigan Wolverines will host the No. 15 Wisconsin Badgers under the lights Saturday in Ann Arbor. 

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Big House. 

Here's what to expect weather-wise during the game: 

  • The high temperature Saturday will be 53 degrees
  • The low Saturday is 38 degrees
  • According to the Local 4Casters, the sun will be out all day with highs hitting the low and mid 50s with winds WSW 5-12 mph.
  • Expect temperatures to drop into the 40s during game time. 

Resources: 

GAME PREVIEW: Michigan football needs to prove this year is different in game vs. Wisconsin

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.