Severe thunderstorm warning issued in Washtenaw County until 3:15 p.m. Thursday

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued in Washtenaw County until 3:15 p.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service announced.

Thunderstorms are possible throughout Metro Detroit as dangerous heat continues in the area.

A severe thunderstorm was located near Dexter at 2:29 p.m. Thursday, moving east at 40 mph, NWS officials said.

Wind gusts of up to 60 mph are possible.

The severe thunderstorm is expected to be near Ann Arbor and Saline around 2:40 p.m. Thursday. It is expected to reach Ypsilanti and Dixboro around 2:50 p.m. Thursday and hit Salem around 2:55 p.m. Thursday.

Hudson Mills, Pittsfield Township, Whittaker, Hudson Mills Metropark, Bridgewater, Delhi Mills, Pleasant Lake and Barton Hills might also be affected by the storm.

