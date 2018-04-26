Ann Arbor YMCA to offer free water safety classes this summer

ANN ARBOR - Every year, water safety is a key concern for children in the summertime.

The Ann Arbor YMCA will be hosting a free Learn to Swim Program this summer to teach children and their families in Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti the best safety practices in and around water. These include at the beach, in the pool, when boating, water park safety and stroke development.

The Ann Arbor classes will be held at the Y at 400 W. Washington St. from June 18-22 for children aged 6 months to 12 years. Registration for classes opens May 1. Children under 3 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian in the pool.

Classes for children aged 5-12 will also be held at four McKinley properties Monday through Thursday in July and August from 1 to 2 p.m., except as follows:

Schooner Cove Apartments

5050 Schooner Cove Blvd., Ypsilanti, MI 48197

Fridays from 1 to 2 pm

July 6, 13, 20, 27

Aug. 3, 10, 17, 24

Glencoe Hills Apartments

2201 Glencoe Hills Dr., Ann Arbor, MI 48108

Monday to Thursday for 2 weeks from 1 to 2 p.m.

July 9-12, 16-19



Golfside Lake Apartments

2345 Woodridge Way, Ypsilanti, MI 48197

Monday to Thursday for 2 weeks from 1 to 2 p.m.

July 23-26, 30-31

Aug. 1-2



Roundtree Apartments

2835 Roundtree Blvd., Ypsilanti, MI 48197

Monday to Thursday for 2 weeks from 1 to 2 p.m.

Aug. 6-9, 13-16



Children from low income households are three times more likely to accidentally drown than their higher-income peers. In many of these low income households, the parents also do not know how to swim.

"The Safety Around Water program provides information and teaching skills for the parents as well so that the whole family can begin to feel comfortable and at ease with this essential life skill. Swimming can be an excellent component of a healthy and active life-style: hopefully the Safety Around Water Program will encourage families to get outside and get in the pool." - Ann Arbor YMCA



Last year, the Y taught 933 children how to swim through this program.



For more information, contact Becky Epstein at bepstein@annarborymca.org or at 734-661-8020.

Register for either Ann Arbor or Ypsilanti programs in person at the YMCA member services desk, or online at www.annarborymca.org.

