Ann Arbor YMCA to open child development center in Ypsilanti

ANN ARBOR - The Ann Arbor YMCA is opening a new child care program early this summer at the former Chappelle Community School at 111 S. Wallace Blvd. in Ypsilanti.

The project is in collaboration with Ypsilanti Housing Commission, Ypsilanti Community Schools and Eastern Michigan University.

Called The Collaborative - Ypsilanti YMCA Child Development Center, it will become accredited by the National Association for the Education of the Young Child and will be licensed by the state of Michigan.

The center will accept children ages 18 months to 5 years.

Priority registration will be given to children of EMU students, and residents of the YHC who live within the YCS district.

On Monday, June 11 a grand opening party will be held from 4-6 p.m. Guests will be able to meet the center's staff and tour the facility.

"The Collaborative - Ypsilanti YMCA Child Development Center addresses a critical need for excellent quality, affordable child care in eastern Washtenaw County." - Ann Arbor YMCA

This will be the third NAEYC-licensed child care facility for Ypsilanti. Neighboring Ann Arbor has 22 such facilities.

The operating hours for The Collaborative will be 6:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Children will enjoy a large playground, three spacious classrooms, gym access, breakfast lunch, and snacks in the mid-morning and mid-afternoon.

Registration will open this spring for EMU students and residents of the Ypsilanti Housing Commission.

To learn more about the program, visit Ann Arbor YMCA's website or contact thecollaborative@annarborymca.org.



