Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti churches help the hungry at Hope Clinic

Local organization, churches stock food pantry to prevent hunger in area

By Sarah M. Parlette - Associated Producer

Hope Clinic offers medical and dental healthcare as well as food assistance and social work assistance.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Churches from the Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti area have come together to feed those going hungry this summer. 

For many low-income families, summer can be a demanding time. With students home for the summer and without access to free school meal programs, many families struggle with the additional tug on their budget. The additional strain is also felt by local food pantries. 

To combat this, Hope Clinic, an organization in Ypsilanti that offers various forms of aid and food assistance to residents, put out a call to local churches in May to help it feed hungry families. 

Throughout the summer, 25 congregations answered the call and held food drives to stock the shelves of the Hope Clinic food pantry. With their help, Hope Clinic was able to gather over 5 tons of food worth over $25,000 for the families it aids. 

These 5 tons of food, gathered in almost 1,000 grocery bags, will go to families who need the resources of the Hope Clinic food pantry. 

Hope Clinic is located at 518 Harriet St, Ypsilanti. Photo | Hope Clinic Facebook page

According to a press release by Hope Clinic, the number of high-quality food items will also help the clinic to increase the overall amount of food items given out on food distribution days. 

“I am encouraged to see our local churches taking meaningful action to address food insecurity in our community,” said Hope Church Relations Coordinator Andrew Mast. 

“By joining together with Hope, churches are able to make a greater impact than they could on their own,” Mast said.  

These are the participating congregations:

  • Ann Arbor Christian Reformed Church 
  • Unite Community Church
  • Emmanuel Lutheran Church
  • Harvest Mission Community Church 
  • St. Francis of Assisi Parish
  • Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
  • Grace Bible Church
  • Ypsilanti Assembly of God
  • Knox Presbyterian Church
  • University Lutheran Chapel
  • Living Water Community Church
  • NorthRock Church
  • Huron Hills Church
  • St. Andrew Catholic Church
  • St. Luke Lutheran Church
  • Westminster Presbyterian Church 
  • Accelerate Church
  • Zion Lutheran Church
  • Labor of Love Church
  • First Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Ann Arbor
  • NorthRidge Church
  • First Baptist Church of Ann Arbor
  • First Baptist Church of Ypsilanti
  • Lincoln Community United Methodist Church
  • First Presbyterian Church of Ann Arbor 

The food pantry is open on Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. 

Hope Clinic is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturdays. It provides those in need with various forms of help, including laundry care, basic infant care items, free medical and dental care, social work assistance and a food pantry. 

The organization is located at 518 Harriet St. in Ypsilanti.

