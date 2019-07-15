13-year-old Ann Arbor boy drowns during family trip to South Haven beach

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. - A 13-year-old boy drowned during a trip to west Michigan this weekend.

The boy was with his family Saturday swimming in Lake Michigan when they drifted away from the shore. One adult who was too tired to swim back was rescued by a paddleboarder.

However, the boy did not make it back to the shore of the South Haven beach. Police said conditions were initially safe to swim, but changed as the day continued.

The family is from Ann Arbor.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.