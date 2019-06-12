Ann Arbor police search for teenagers missing since leaving home together this weekend

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Ann Arbor police are searching for two teenagers who have been missing since they walked away from home over the weekend.

Jasmine Marie Davis and James Arthur Dupon were last seen around 7:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Washtenaw Avenue.

Police said Davis and Dupon are new to the area, so authorities don't know where they might have gone.

Davis, 16, is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has shoulder-length black hair. She was last seen wearing a black Marilyn Manson T-shirt, light-colored shorts and red shoes. She was carrying a large black purse with a copper skull and crossbones on the middle, police said.

Dupon, 16, is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 137 pounds and has dark shoulder-length hair. He was last seen wearing glasses, a gray hooded sweatshirt and pants with torn knees. Police said he also goes by the name "Alex."

Anyone who has seen the teenagers or has any information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6920.

