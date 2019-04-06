Cannabis activists to celebrate 48th Hash Bash festival in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Hash Bash is returning to Ann Arbor, and cannabis activists there have something major to celebrate.

Michigan voters approved recreational marijuana last year.

"I do think it's an event that makes Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor," Christine McCamont said.

Like any large on-campus event, it comes with challenges. For starters, good luck trying to park anywhere downtown Saturday.

Hash Bash typically mixes political activism with a party atmosphere. The focus in previous years has been legalization at the state level, but that discussion is expected to turn toward legalization at a federal level this year.

Don't be surprised if members of the Michigan congressional delegation show up to talk about federal legalization.

The event draws a large crowd, not necessarily all students.

“I’ll eventually check it out one of my years here, but I’m not sure I’m going tomorrow,” freshman Julian Jacobs said. Final exams are looming.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.