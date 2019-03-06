Controlled burns to be conducted at 5 Ann Arbor locations this spring

The Washtenaw County Office of the Water Resources announced multiple controlled burns to take place this spring in Ann Arbor.

Here's the info:

Controlled burns will be conducted in the spring of 2019 in the following sites in Ann Arbor: Kingsley and 1st rain garden, Fire Station III rain garden, Olson Park parking lot bioswale, West Park wetland and bioswales and the Vet’s Park Zamboni rain garden.

Controlled burns help reduce invasive species and encourage native plants to thrive. Ecologically, it is important to burn these natural areas so that the prairie-like ecosystems continue to flourish. The Washtenaw County Office of the Water Resources Commissioner has collaborated with the City of Ann Arbor’s Parks and Recreation and Public Services departments on these controlled burns.

Burn plans are developed for each site and a burn permit has been obtained from the Fire Department. If you would like to see these documents, or have any questions, please contact the Office of the Water Resources Commissioner.

