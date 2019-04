Fire at White Lotus Farms in Ann Arbor. (WDIV)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Officials are investigating the cause of a structure fire at White Lotus Farms in Ann Arbor.

The fire started before 6 p.m. Monday. A house and barn were damaged in the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

