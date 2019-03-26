Fifth Third Bank eliminating 87 jobs in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Fifth Third Bank is eliminating 87 positions at its 2350 Green Road location in Ann Arbor.

The bank said the job losses are a result of its acquisition of MB Financial. Last year, MB Financial discontinue business, leading to hundreds of layoffs in Michigan.

The Ann Arbor terminations are expected to start May 3, 2019 and continue through Sept. 29, 2019.

The positions being eliminated include accounting, information technology, software developers, underwriters, and more. There are a number of senior level positions, including VPs, being eliminated.

