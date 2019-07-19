If you're going to Ann Arbor Art Fair, take steps to protect yourself from dangerous heat

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Despite the extremely hot conditions, the Ann Arbor Art Fair has taken over the city's downtown area, with thousands expected to visit over the weekend.

High humidity combined with near-record heat will lead to dangerous conditions for those who are not prepared. Staying in an air-conditioned area is important during a heat wave like this one. Public cooling centers are open across the region.

Local 4's Mara MacDonald was at the art fair Friday to see how officials are bracing for the heat. Misters were spread throughout the fair and paramedics are expected to be riding through the fair all weekend.

