Michigan couple arrested for hot tub sex at Kalahari Resorts, fleeing police cruiser

SANDUSKY, Ohio. - A Michigan couple is facing charges after allegedly fleeing police after officers caught them having sex in a resort hot tub.

The man, Kamden Mack, 25 of Ann Arbor and woman, Taylor Coats, 22 of Hudson, were both charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated and criminal trespass.

Erie County sheriff's deputies responded to Kalahari Resorts in Ohio after a lifeguard reported a man and woman having sex in a hot tub. Security told police Mack became "irate" after being confronted by the lifeguard, the Sandusky Register reports.

Mack told police he wasn't sure why resort security was asking him to leave. He allegedly swore and yelled at security and deputies warned him to stop or he'd be charged.

Mack and Coats denied the accusations, according to the Sandusky Register.

Deputies left the couple with security when officers informed police the pair allegedly took off running. Mack was caught and allegedly refused to sit inside the police cruiser, escaping through an unlocked door.

Mack was eventually chased down and tackled to the ground. He has been charged with felony escape. Coats was found in her hotel room.

Coats was released from the Erie County jail on her own recognizance. Mack was released from the jail on a $21,000 bond.

