Milwaukee Amber Alert: Police don't believe missing 2-year-old girl could be in Ann Arbor

MILWAUKEE, Wis. - An Amber Alert was issued for a 2-year-old girl missing from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Noelani Robinson was last seen Monday in Milwaukee. Her mother, Sierra Robinson, was shot and killed Monday.

Police said the suspect, Dariaz L. Higgins, was arrested just before 1 p.m. Wednesday. He was wanted for allegedly killing Sierra Robinson.

A second person was arrested with Higgins and is accused of harboring and aiding a fugitive, according to police.

The Amber Alert for Noelani Robinson, Higgins' daughter, is still active.

Early reports stated that the child could be in Ann Arbor after Milwaukee police got a tip. Local 4 spoke to Ann Arbor police early Thursday morning and they found no evidence at this point that she could be here.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.