ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Ann Arbor police have located two teenagers who were missing since they walked away from home over the weekend.

Jasmine Marie Davis and James Arthur Dupon, both 16 years old, were last seen around 7:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Washtenaw Avenue. Police revealed they were missing Wednesday afternoon.

Police announced Thursday the two were found safe.

