ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Police are investigating after a driver lost control and hit a house early Thursday morning in Ann Arbor.

It happened on West Stadium Boulevard near Maywood Avenue. Police said the woman behind the wheel was going too fast when she lost control and crashed.

No one was hurt.

Police said alcohol was not a factor, only speed.



