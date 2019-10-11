University of Michigan to host presidential debate in October 2020

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The University of Michigan will host a presidential debate on Oct. 15, 2020.

In a statement released Friday, university President Mark Schlissel said the debate will be held at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.

Michigan Republican Party Chairman Laura Cox issued a statement in regards to the announcement.

"Today's announcement by the Commission on Presidential Debates shows that path to the White House in 2020 clearly goes through Michigan. It is a great honor for our state to host such a pivotal event for our democracy. The Michigan Republican Party looks forward to showing the world how President Trump's historic accomplishments have created tremendous growth, prosperity and progress in our state," Cox said.

Michigan Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell also issued a statement.

"This election will be the most important of a generation. It is important that we listen to all sides," Dingell said. Democracy relies on vigorous debate and freedom of speech. The University of Michigan is driven by a fundamental belief in the need for open dialogue in the democratic process so its students, the citizens of the State of Michigan, and the citizens across the world engage with and participate in the electoral process. As one of our nation's premier public institutions, the University of Michigan is uniquely situated to host a debate experience of the highest caliber at this critical moment in our nation's history."

