Where is Ann Arbor City Hall?

Ann Arbor City Hall is located at 301 E Huron Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48104.

It's also known as Larcom City Hall, named in honor of former city serviceman Guy Larcom.

The building is located on the north side of East Huron Street at the North 5th Avenue intersection, which is two blocks east of North Main Street.

Contact Ann Arbor's administrator, attorney, clerk, city council, communications office and more right here.

