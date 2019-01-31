Ann Arborites take the viral boiling water polar vortex challenge on social media

ANN ARBOR - As the old saying goes, misery loves company.
The polar vortex has gripped the region, and while many are spending hours inside, some have ventured outdoors to take videos and pictures of the sub-zero temperatures.
The coolest we've seen are videos of the boiling water challenge. In these temps, boiling water solidifies when thrown into the air.
What happens when you throw water in -40 degrees? #michigan #umich #universityofmichigan #uofm #annarbor #polarvortex #midwest #chicago #cold #winter
Boiling water freezing midair in Ann Arbor, Michigan (2019) pic.twitter.com/kZ4wp0YvRo — Kenny Montemayor (@kmonte1313) January 30, 2019
Others have shared pictures of their commute to work, freezing walks with their dogs and other beautiful shots of nature areas paralyzed by the cold.
They say it is as cold as Arctic and Mount Everest currently in Midwest. While heaters are working overtime, chimneys spewing out steam, the sun shines bright to give an illusion that everything is alright. Well it isn't. Stay safe, stay warm. . . . . This morning I see the ice on my rooftop melting due to the heat inside and refreezing instantly due to the extreme cold in to these beautiful chandeliers. . . . . #annarbor #umichengin #umicharts #polarplunge #globalwarming #itsnotok #icicles #frozen #freeze #winterweather #theweatherchannel #weatherchannel #polarvortex #crystals #crystallize #microscopephotography #bnw_greatshots #blacknwhite #instadaily #igers #photooftheday #michiganders
“A change in the weather is sufficient to recreate the world and ourselves.” ~Marcel Proust 1/29/30 . . . . . #puremichigan #michiganders #raw_community_member #raw_usa #only_in_michigan #joyful_pics #everything_home_front #ipulledoverforthis #hey_ihadtosnapthat #mcl_rural #explore_countryside #rebel_scapes #everything_imaginable #photo_hitchhiker #usa_naturehippys #renegade_rural #explore_landscapes #explore_skies #trb_rural #raw_country #yourshotphotographer #optoutside #country_features #igersmidwest #destinationannarbor #midwestmoment #annarbor #visitannarbor #midwestgrammers #LetsWinter
Some @roosroast Lobster Butter Love brew it is on this Polar Vortex morning. Taking in the quiet scene on Main Street. It was -16 degrees as I captured these at dawn. Winter scenes can be so beautiful. Warmed up in the shop to this soon afterwards #coffeeannarbor #roosroast #annarbor #downtownannarbor #destinationannarbor #bestfoodannarbor #allaboutannarbor #UMsocial #polarvortex #polarvortex2019 #Puremichigan #michiganawesome #puremittigan #puremittenpride #midwestmoment #midwestcoffee #coffeeprops #coffeesesh #coffee #coffeetime #coffeeporn #sprudge #annarbormichigan #craftcoffee #manmakecoffee #manualbrewonly #coffeeloversclub #coffeeadventures #pinyourcoffee #discoveringcoffee
Enjoy the day off of school students! #goblue #liveyouradventure (Winter UofM Photo credit 📸: @michiganalumni ) _____________________________________________________________ #sale #annarbor #clothing #briarwood #briarwoodmall #eddiebauer #outerwhere #eddiesetgo #explore #discover #adventure #journey #firstascent #motion #travex #outdoors #sportshop #travel #hiking #camping #mountians #forests #rivers #backpacking #outfitters #outfitter #nature #activewear
This is what almost -25°C looks like with a windchill factor of 20 to 30 mph #thisiscold #freddo #cold #kalt #windchill #wintervortex #eisblumen #snowflakes #schneeflocken #fioccodineve #snowart #schneekunst #windowart #nature #natur #natura #naturephotography #naturfotografie #annarbor #puremichigan #staywarm #facaldo
“He who marvels at the beauty of the world in summer will find equal cause for wonder and admiration in winter.” ~John Burroughs 1/25/19 . . . . . #puremichigan #michiganders #raw_community_member #raw_usa #only_in_michigan #joyful_pics #everything_home_front #ipulledoverforthis #hey_ihadtosnapthat #mcl_rural #explore_countryside #rebel_scapes #everything_imaginable #photo_hitchhiker #usa_naturehippys #renegade_rural #explore_landscapes #explore_skies #trb_rural #raw_country #yourshotphotographer #optoutside #country_features #igersmidwest #destinationannarbor #midwestmoment #annarbor #visitannarbor #midwestgrammers #LetsWinter
Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!
All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.