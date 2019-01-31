All About Ann Arbor

Ann Arborites take viral boiling water polar vortex challenge on social media

By Meredith Bruckner - Community News Producer

Ann Arbor resident James Schoen takes the boiling water challenge (Credit: James Schoen)

ANN ARBOR - As the old saying goes, misery loves company.

The polar vortex has gripped the region, and while many are spending hours inside, some have ventured outdoors to take videos and pictures of the sub-zero temperatures.

The coolest we've seen are videos of the boiling water challenge. In these temps, boiling water solidifies when thrown into the air. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

What happens when you throw water in -40 degrees? #michigan #umich #universityofmichigan #uofm #annarbor #polarvortex #midwest #chicago #cold #winter

A post shared by Ayush (@ayush.atriwal) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Cold in Michigan! ❄️🥶 #annarbor #annarbormichigan #autorepair

A post shared by ArborMotion (@arbormotion) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Making clouds #annarbor #puremichigan #snow #cold #coldasfuck #umich #science

A post shared by Mi Qui (@miqui83) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Others have shared pictures of their commute to work, freezing walks with their dogs and other beautiful shots of nature areas paralyzed by the cold.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When the university is closed but you still gotta make it to the lab... #annarbor #michigan #uofmichigan #cold

A post shared by Torben Purz (@torbenpurz) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

They say it is as cold as Arctic and Mount Everest currently in Midwest. While heaters are working overtime, chimneys spewing out steam, the sun shines bright to give an illusion that everything is alright. Well it isn't. Stay safe, stay warm. . . . . This morning I see the ice on my rooftop melting due to the heat inside and refreezing instantly due to the extreme cold in to these beautiful chandeliers. . . . . #annarbor #umichengin #umicharts #polarplunge #globalwarming #itsnotok #icicles #frozen #freeze #winterweather #theweatherchannel #weatherchannel #polarvortex #crystals #crystallize #microscopephotography #bnw_greatshots #blacknwhite #instadaily #igers #photooftheday #michiganders

A post shared by Prashant Kumar (@prashantkr) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chien-An Yuan (@chienanyuan) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Some @roosroast Lobster Butter Love brew it is on this Polar Vortex morning. Taking in the quiet scene on Main Street. It was -16 degrees as I captured these at dawn. Winter scenes can be so beautiful. Warmed up in the shop to this soon afterwards #coffeeannarbor #roosroast #annarbor #downtownannarbor #destinationannarbor #bestfoodannarbor #allaboutannarbor #UMsocial #polarvortex #polarvortex2019 #Puremichigan #michiganawesome #puremittigan #puremittenpride #midwestmoment #midwestcoffee #coffeeprops #coffeesesh #coffee #coffeetime #coffeeporn #sprudge #annarbormichigan #craftcoffee #manmakecoffee #manualbrewonly #coffeeloversclub #coffeeadventures #pinyourcoffee #discoveringcoffee

A post shared by Coffee Ann Arbor ☕ (@coffeeannarbor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#annarbor #umich #michiganengineering

A post shared by Mohamad Alkhouli (Abu Samer) (@mohamad_alkhouli) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Have you ever wondered what -40°F feels like?? 🥶❄️ My beard is frozen after only 5 minutes outside! 🤪

A post shared by Izzy (@izzythegiantschnauzer) on

