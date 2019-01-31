Ann Arborites take viral boiling water polar vortex challenge on social media

ANN ARBOR - As the old saying goes, misery loves company.

The polar vortex has gripped the region, and while many are spending hours inside, some have ventured outdoors to take videos and pictures of the sub-zero temperatures.

The coolest we've seen are videos of the boiling water challenge. In these temps, boiling water solidifies when thrown into the air.

Boiling water freezing midair in Ann Arbor, Michigan (2019) pic.twitter.com/kZ4wp0YvRo — Kenny Montemayor (@kmonte1313) January 30, 2019

Others have shared pictures of their commute to work, freezing walks with their dogs and other beautiful shots of nature areas paralyzed by the cold.

