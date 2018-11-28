Ann Arbor's annual Midnight Madness to take place this Friday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Every year, Ann Arborites shop till they drop during the annual Midnight Madness. With most shops or restaurants along Main Street staying open until midnight, shoppers can indulge in a bit of late night madness while supporting our local Ann Arbor businesses.

As if purchasing the perfect presents wasn't a win in itself, shoppers can snack on small delights around downtown. Most shops staying open will offer snacks, sweet treats or live music to make the evening a bit more magical.



Photo credit | Main Street Area Association facebook page

Listen to the U-M Glee Club and Pioneer Choir or dance with the U-M Irish dancers while visiting Santa!

But all of that shopping is going to make you thirsty -- grab something to drink! Restaurants like Vin Bar, Siris, the Heidelberg and Agave will have midnight madness happy hour specials from the midnight until 2 a.m. Or try Roos Roast, which will have free drip coffee and live music from 8 to 11 p.m. Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea will host a hot cocoa bar, starting at 6 p.m., for those wanting to sweeten their evening.

Some of our favorite deals are:

Cherry Republic - 20% off from 5 p.m. to midnight

Literati - free mug with $50 purchase, 20% off bookstore apparel

Ten Thousand villages - 20% off all day

Himalayan Bazaar - 15% off everything (and maybe a yeti!)

Le Bon Macaron - six macarons for $10

Crazy Wisdom - 20% off regularly priced merchandise

Dessous - $7 pomegranate martinis



Midnight Madness on Main St. on Dec. 1, 2017 (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

Supported by the Main Street Area Association, the downtown Ann Arbor tradition continues to demonstrate the city's love of small businesses and its entrepreneurial spirit.

If you’re not totally shopped out head over the Kerrytown District for its KindleFest or down to State Street for Moonlight Madness sponsored by the State Street District.

Looking for more deals, check out Meredith’s list of holidays deals and specials.

