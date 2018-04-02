Ann Arbor's Aunt Agatha's Mystery Bookstore closing this summer

ANN ARBOR - Known for its specialty bookstores, Ann Arbor is losing a shop cherished by locals since 1992.

Aunt Agatha's Mystery Bookshop announced on social media Monday morning that it will be closing its doors for good in August.

The owners, Robin and Jamie Agnew, cite fierce local competition and online retailers like Amazon, getting older and nonstop street construction as the reasons for the store's closure.



April 2, 2018 Dear Beloved Customers and Readers,

We are regretful but ready to announce that we will be closing Aunt Agatha’s in August of this year. We have enjoyed getting to know many of you, discussing books with you, sharing author events with you and sharing the love of mysteries with you for 26 years. Many of you we are happy to think of as friends. It’s been a wonderful journey.

As in the great Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express there are many culprits for our demise – we are getting older; constant street construction; Amazon; and fierce local competition. We hope you will keep local bookstores vital and alive by patronizing the many exciting stores that remain open.

And please come by to say hello, fill out your collection, or plan to attend one of the wonderful events we have remaining on our schedule this spring and summer. However, we can no longer take your books for store credit. We suggest the library, the PTO thrift store, and the recycle center.

After we close we plan to continue selling our remaining inventory on ABE books online, and under construction is a review blog focusing on first mystery novels by women. We also have some future events planned at the library. But for now, everything is for sale!

April - 15%

May – 20%

June – 30%

July – 40%

August – 50%

We will also be selling shelving, tables, our front counter, and posters. If there’s something you are interested in please make us an offer. We also have quite a few 6’ banquet tables & folding chairs.

We have a closing event scheduled on August 26 with William Kent Krueger, and we hope you’ll join us for a final gather round the communal mysterious hearth.

With much gratitude for your patronage, Robin & Jamie

For years, the shop at 213 South Fourth Avenue has been selling new and used mysteries, from whodunits to British and Noir.



Loyal customers left a string of comments under the shop's Facebook announcement.

