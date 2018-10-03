Ann Arbor's biannual Concert on the Diag to happen Friday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - You can listen to jammin' bands at the Diag from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday. Completely free, the biannual Concert on the Diag, hosted by StampNation and Music at Michigan has a talented lineup that includes EightCarl, indie Andrea Doria, collective performance OSSI Music, and alternative hip-hop from Nebr, the Tiger.

StampNation is a University of Michigan club that brings student musicians together to create music and a stronger musical community.

Music at Michigan is a student music collective. It hosts events and mixers for musicians in the Ann Arbor Area.

The Diag is on Central Campus between State Street and the Hatcher Graduate Library.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Credit | StampNation facebook page

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.