Ann Arbor's Breeding Bird Survey begins Thursday

ANN ARBOR - Interested in learning about Ann Arbor's most common birds? The city's Breeding Bird Survey begins on Thursday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Natural Area Preservation (NAP) office located at 3875 E. Huron River Drive.

The event will be a great opportunity for anyone who is looking to hone their birding skills, as attendees will venture wherever they want to go and learn how to record their observations. You could say that the event will allow you to fly free without feeling like you're winging it.

What you need to know:

Surveying is done two to four times during early summer in a single park, and each visit takes a few hours

Previous experience is preferred

Registration is required and can be completed by calling 734-794-6627 or emailing NAP@a2gov.org

Learn more about the North American Breeding Bird Survey HERE.

