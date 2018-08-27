Ann Arbor's Comic Book Club is tonight at Vault of Midnight

ANN ARBOR, Mich - Head over to the S. Main Street comic book hub at 7 p.m. for its monthly Comic Book Club event. This month there will be a discussion about “Brazen: Rebel Ladies Who Rocked the World” by French comic designer Pénélope Bagieu.

"Brazen" is a large collection of stories briefly chronicling the lives of awesome women like American rockers The Shaggs and the marvelous Josephine Baker.

The goal of Comic Book Club is to explore the wonderful but often under-appreciated world of comics. Discussions are mediated to help produce meaningful and fun conversation for participants.

Comics selected for discussion are always in stock and regularly have discounts up to 15% off.

According to Vault of Midnight, “All levels of comic book familiarity are welcome, from the seasoned veteran to the humble noob to the vaguely curious.”

A few of the previous titles discussed have been "Supergirl: Being Super" by Mariko Tamaki and Joëlle Jones, "The Prince and the Dressmaker" by Jen Wang and "The Best We Could Do" by Thi Bui.





Check out Vault of Midnight’s website or Facebook page for a list of upcoming events.

