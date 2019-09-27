Ann Arbor's Community High named 2019 National Blue Ribbon School

ANN ARBOR - Community High School has been designated a 2019 National Blue Ribbon School for its academic excellence.

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos made the announcement on Thursday, and Community High joins 12 other Michigan schools in the recognition.

Here is the full list of Michigan honorees:

Amerman Elementary School - Northville Public Schools

Boulan Park Middle School - Troy School District

Charles A. Lindbergh Elementary School - Dearborn Public Schools

City Middle/High School - Grand Rapids Public Schools

Community High School - Ann Arbor Public Schools

Eagle Crest Charter Academy (Holland) - National Heritage Academies

John F. Farrell-Emmett Elementary School - Yale Public Schools

Lakewood Elementary School - West Ottawa Public Schools

Martell Elementary School - Troy School District

New Buffalo Senior High School - New Buffalo Area Schools

Peach Plaines Elementary School - Grand Haven Area Public Schools

Saginaw Arts and Sciences Academy - Saginaw Public Schools

Wass Elementary School - Troy School District

Other Ann Arbor Public Schools that have received the honor in recent years include:

Allen Elementary (2017)

Angell Elementary and Wines Elementary School (2015)

King Elementary School (2014)

"It is truly a great day in the Ann Arbor Public Schools as we celebrate this distinguished honor for Community High School as a 2019 National Blue Ribbon School," Superintendent Jeanice Kerr Swift said in a statement. It is rare for this esteemed honor to be given to a high school program, with a very small percentage of high schools awarded in the U.S. "

"We are very fortunate that the exemplary work at Community, under the leadership of Dean Marci Tuzinsky and the exceptional performance of our Community High School teachers, staff and students, has been recognized with this prestigious national distinction. This high honor confirms the exceptional work of our teachers and staff every day to ensure quality educational experiences, achievement outcomes and success for each and every student. Congratulations to the Community High School staff, students, parents and community."

DeVos named 362 National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2019 based on overall academic excellence or their improvements in closing achievement gaps among students, demonstrating that all students, no matter their background, can achieve at high levels.

"National Blue Ribbon Schools are active demonstrations of preparing every child for a bright future," DeVos said in a video message to the honorees. "You are visionaries, innovators and leaders. You have much to teach us: some of you personalize student learning, others engage parents and communities in the work and life of your local schools and still others develop strong and forward-thinking leaders from among your teaching staff."

For the past 37 years, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has recognized more than 9,000 U.S. schools for excellence. The program honors both public and private schools at the elementary, middle and high school levels.

To see this year's award-winning schools, click here.

