Ann Arbor's Dawn Farm hosts free education series on substance addiction

ANN ARBOR - Local addiction treatment center Dawn Farm is hosting a series of events in April and May aimed at spreading awareness and fostering recovery from substance abuse.

The Dawn Farm Education Series will provide information to aid people with their recovery, as well as information about how to support the recoveries of those with substance use disorders.

Below is the full schedule of programs with descriptions by Dawn Farm:

Intervention to Durable Recovery: The Power of Family

April 16

7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

St. Joseph Mercy Hospital Education Center, 5305 Elliott Drive, Ypsilanti

Jeff Jay and Debra Jay, addiction interventionists and authors

"Addiction is often described as a 'family disease' -- but up until now, families have been mostly left out of the recovery equation. This presentation will describe how to do an intervention and how to build a recovery team. The presentation will provide practical, helpful, hopeful information about intervention and family recovery that will both revolutionize recovery and bring recovery back to its roots.

"Jeff and Debra Jay are dynamic, highly experienced speakers whose materials are liberally interwoven with compassion, humor, personal stories and real-life descriptions."

People Like Me: Mutual Aid and Recovery from Substance Use Disorders

April 23

7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

St. Joseph Mercy Hospital Education Center, 5305 Elliott Drive, Ypsilanti

Todd Diana, Dawn Farm staff

"This presentation will provide an overview of the history, development and current status of mutual aid recovery programs in the USA, and the research supporting the efficacy of mutual aid participation in supporting sustained recovery. The program will include a panel discussion by members of a sampling of substance use disorder recovery mutual aid programs.



"Todd Diana has been a member of Dawn Farm’s staff since 2013. He is an alumni of Dawn Farm and an active member of the local recovery community."

Barking to the Choir: The Power of Radical Kinship

April 30

7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Washtenaw Community College Towsley Auditorium, Morris Lawrence building, 4800 East Huron River Drive, Ann Arbor

The Rev. Gregory Boyle

"In this presentation, Gregory Boyle will share how compassion, kindness, and kinship are the tools to fight despair and decrease marginalization. Through his stories and parables, all will be reminded that no life is less valuable than another.

"Gregory Boyle is the founder of Homeboy Industries in Los Angeles, Calif., the largest gang intervention, rehabilitation, and re-entry program in the world."

Relapse Prevention

May 21

7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

St. Joseph Mercy Hospital Education Center, 5305 Elliott Drive, Ypsilanti

Erik Anderson, social worker

"This program will discuss the dynamics of relapse, signs that may forewarn of relapse, how to develop a relapse prevention plan and strategies to handle both everyday and high-risk situations.

"Erik Anderson is an embedded social worker at the College of Engineering for Counseling and Psychological Services at University of Michigan."

Co-Occurring Disorders: Understanding Self-Medication and Complex Recovery

May 28

7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

St. Joseph Mercy Hospital Education Center, 5305 Elliott Drive, Ypsilanti

Jeremy Suttles, clinical social worker

"This presentation will provide an overview of what co-occurring disorders are, how they are identified, their prevalence, and the most effective methods of treatment. Emphasis will be placed on a comprehensive model of recovery that provides for emotional and physical health recovery as well as ongoing sobriety.

"Jeremy Suttles is a Clinical Social Worker at the University of Michigan Hospital working on the Adult Inpatient Psychiatric Unit and in the Psychiatric Emergency Service."

These programs are free and open to the public. All are welcome.



For more information, visit dawnfarm.org/programs/education-series, call 734-485-8725 or email info@dawnfarm.org.



About Dawn Farm

Dawn Farm is a nonprofit organization that provides a continuum of treatment and recovery support services for people with substance use disorders.

