Ann Arbor's Food Gatherers coming up on 30-year anniversary

Former Food Gatherers staff member, Amy Small (right), delivers food to the historic Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church in Ypsilanti in 1991. Also pictured: Pastor Jerry Hatter and longtime food coordinator Shirley Brown. (Courtesy: Food Gatherers)

ANN ARBOR - The food rescue nonprofit organization Food Gatherers has been serving Washtenaw County for nearly three decades.

It transformed from being a grassroots effort as the first food rescue program in the state of Michigan to distributing 6.5 million pounds of food annually -- half of which is gathered from food rescue -- and partnering with 170 local nonprofits to better serve the community.

At its current headquarters, located on 1 Carrot Way (named specially by the organization) on the north side of town, you can find its massive food bank manned by staff and volunteers and its former farm -- now a community garden operated by Project Grow, all just a stone's throw away from affordable housing units built in partnership with Avalon Housing.

Its goal is to end hunger in Washtenaw County and engage the community in doing so.



The Food Gatherers storage facility (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

Humble beginnings

Food Gatherers got off to an unconventional start.

"We started, I like to jokingly say, as the lovechild of Zingerman’s Deli," said CEO and president Eileen Spring.

She explained that one of the co-owners of the deli, Paul Saginaw, was inspired by photographers in New York City he would witness taking food away from high-end photo shoots. One day, he stopped to ask them what they were doing with the food, and they responded that they were bringing it down to a local homeless shelter.

"A light bulb went off for him, just realizing, 'Hey, we’re in the food business. There are things we could be doing in the food business that could be tied to helping people who maybe aren’t our customers at the deli but need food,'" explained Spring.

Paul, along with his partner Ari Weinzweig, assigned a sandwich maker and recent University of Michigan college grad with the task of leading their new food rescue effort out of a small makeshift office at the deli.

Food Gatherers was born.



One of several Food Gatherers trucks at 1 Carrot Way (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

"We were among the first half-dozen programs that were started in the late '80s," said Spring. She came on board in the organization's sixth year.

During the early years, locals would lend Food Gatherers their trucks.

"We didn’t have a facility, so the joke was that volunteers would have to leave really elaborate notes about where their truck was parked because we’d have to find parking in Kerrytown," recalled Spring, laughing.

Today, the warehouse uses the Roadnet Transportation Suite platform -- a highly advanced tracking system that many trucking companies use, which shows real-time data about each truck's location.

Soon the owners of Zingerman's realized that if Food Gatherers were to really take off, it had to be its own organization. "That takes a lot of leadership and thoughtfulness," said Spring.

In 1993, Food Gatherers moved into an abandoned meat packing plant, which was located on its current site.



The early years: CEO and president Eileen Spring poses in the old cooler at the slaughterhouse, formerly known as Kappler's Meat circa 1995 (Courtesy: Food Gatherers)

"It suited us because it had coolers and a freezer and a loading dock," said Spring. "The slaughterhouse was quirky and affordable because it had kill hooks in it and weird features. We just really got to grow there, but it was not designed to do what we were really doing."

The organization found itself bursting at the seams and completed building its current warehouse in 2004.

Another inescapable aspect of the newer building and grounds? There are carrots everywhere.

"A lot of folks think we’re a day care center because it has a fun vibe (laughs)," explained Spring. According to Food Gatherers website, the carrot symbolizes nourishment, it's practical and has deep roots, which reflects the organization's roots within the community.



There really are carrots everywhere. These sculptures stand at the entrance of Carrot Way, alongside the Community Garden (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

Taking charge

So what's it like to be at the helm of such a wide-reaching organization?

"I feel like it runs me more than I run it," said Spring. "I think the trick of my job is really stewarding all of those gifts into the greatest effects possible. We use the term 'wrangle' here a lot. Just wrangling the goodness that is here to have really a serious impact. I feel like even on or worst, most challenging days, where trucks break down or we have personnel problems, at the end of the day, it’s like, 'Wow, we still fed a ton of people.'

"That’s a really wonderful piece of what we get to do. We’re often catching people at the moment where they are motivated to do good. Whether it's someone who shows up here, or giving donations of food or funds, or volunteers like retirees, they work hard and they have a degree of ownership. That is what makes us a strong organization."



A "Weekday Warrior" sorts strawberries (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

On our tour of the warehouse, there was a large group of volunteers who appeared to be students, but the most visible volunteers were retirees. "We call them our 'Weekday Warriors,'" said Spring.

They were helping representatives from local nonprofits shop in the food pantry and sorting perishable fruits to be shipped to those in need.

Community impact

Besides operating the Community Kitchen year-round at Ann Arbor's homeless shelter the Delonis Center, Food Gatherers is also a sponsor of federal programs like the Summer Food Service Program.

"A lot of people think of hunger in November and December, but really the highest rates of food insecurity are in the summer months," explained Spring. "All these kids who got free and reduced lunch and breakfast at schools and throughout the community lose those meals.



The food pantry at the Food Gatherers headquarters where representatives of local nonprofits regularly 'shop' for their clients (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)



"Just in those eight weeks of summer we serve an additional 30-40,000 meals (through partnering with other agencies). That’s something I don’t think many people think about, but it’s a really important program."

Food Gatherers also works closely with what it calls its Food Security Network Partners to make sure they align with the mission and deliver consistent service to the community.

"We work to make sure that each network really functions at a high level using best practices, treating folks with dignity, require them all to what we call ‘choice pantries’ meaning someone comes in and they choose (the food they want to take home)," said Spring.

See the full list of nonprofit agencies Food Gatherers partners with.



Spring (second from right, front row) poses with members of her staff (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

Getting involved

