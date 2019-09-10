Ann Arbor's Food Gatherers, Weingartz, launch 10th annual Mow Down Hunger campaign

ANN ARBOR - Food Gatherers kicked off Tuesday its 10th annual Mow Down Hunger campaign with outdoor power equipment seller Weingartz.

The goal of the campaign is to raise 1 million meals for food insecure children in Southeast Michigan.

"Our family has long supported programs that provide for people in the community who are hungry," Weingartz Vice President of Sales Ron Weingartz said in a statement. "When Weingartz first stepped in as the Mow Down Hunger matching sponsor, we were excited to see how our customers, and especially employees, embraced the campaign. We are humbled by their generosity year after year."

Now through Oct. 8, Weingartz will be matching new and upgraded gifts to Food Gatherers dollar for dollar. Funds raised during this period will go toward the food rescue program's efforts to alleviate childhood hunger, including its Healthy School Pantry Program that distributes fresh fruit and vegetables to students and families in Washtenaw County.

"The Mow Down Hunger campaign kicks off at a crucial time for our child hunger initiatives," Markell Miller, Director of Community Food Programs at Food Gatherers, said in a statement.

"With back-to-school season in full swing, our school-based programs are following suit. Our goal is to serve children and their families on schedules and locations that are most convenient to them. These programs are especially important, because we are able to provide fruits and vegetables to those who may otherwise not have access to fresh produce."

Make a donation online or by calling 734-761-2796.

About Food Gatherers

Food Gatherers is Washtenaw County's food bank and food rescue program, distributing 6.5 million pounds of food to 170 nonprofit programs serving low-income adults, seniors and children annually. For a list of food donors and recipient agencies or to learn how you can become involved in the fight against hunger locally, please visit our website at www.foodgatherers.org or call 734-761-2796.

About Weingartz

Family-owned and operated since 1945, Weingartz continues to serve as an industry leader in outdoor power equipment sales, service, and expert advice. A longtime advocate of commercial and residential buyers, Weingartz carries top-name equipment and replacement parts at each of its five Michigan locations and online at www.weingartz.com.

