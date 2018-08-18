Ann Arbor's Kerrytown BookFest book cover contest winners to be announced Sept. 8

ANN ARBOR - With Kerrytown BookFest a mere three weeks away, high school students ranging from ninth to 12th have been submitting their book cover art to the 11th Annual Book Cover contest.

Book cover art by Morgan Holback, 11th grade (left) and Carleton Sharkey Jr., 12th Grade (right)



Students from three different classrooms around Michigan were asked to create art for a book, not from a specific genre, but that they (the artists) felt was influential and had meaning for them. Needless to say, the submissions were diverse and distinct, according to Robin Agnew, chair of the Annual Book Cover contest and Aunt Agatha’s owner.

Book cover art by Morgan Holback, 11th grade (left), and Paul Tyree 10th Grade (right)

Agnew also said that “It's a really concrete way, as well, for kids who are interested in art to get some real world feedback and more importantly, it's a way to celebrate artistic kids as schools often celebrate athletes but not artists as often.”

Book cover art by Ameliah Conly, 11th Grade (left) and Nolan Horn, 11th Grade (right)

Judging, performed by Eastern Michigan University education professor Jacqueline LaRose, writer Sarah Zettel, and artist Barbara Brown, wasn’t easy and it took judges a while to finally pick their top three.

Students chosen as first, second and third place winners for the Kerrytown Bookfest Book Cover contest (say that five times fast!) will be announced Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. at the downtown branch of the Ann Arbor District Library.

Book cover art by Ashley Heckler, 10th grade (left) and Ethan Streetman, 9th Grade (right)

At past Bookfest Book Cover contests, authors of certain titles have been invited to see the art that students were inspired to create.

Book covers by Westley Buczynski, 10th Grade (left), and Alexander Kohlbeck, 10th grade (right)

