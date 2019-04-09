Ann Arbor's Kerrytown BookFest canceled this year

ANN ARBOR - The board president of the Kerrytown BookFest took to the event's Facebook page Monday morning to announce it won't be taking place this year.

Lynn Pellerito Riehl wrote that the event was canceled "due to unforeseen financial and volunteer pressures."

See the original post below:

The event, slated to take place Sept. 15, was about to celebrate its 17th year.

Kerrytown BookFest was the ultimate homage to all things books in this bibliophile city and involved members of the community in writing workshops leading up to the event. From author panels to exhibitors and book art demonstrations, it was an immersive celebration of literature.

In her post, Pellerito Riehl hinted that it may not be the last BookFest and urged those interested in supporting the event in the future to email her at ktbookfest@gmail.com.

