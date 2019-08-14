Ann Arbor's Nicola's Books to take part in Bookstore Romance Day on Saturday

Nicola's Books will participate in Bookstore Romance Day on Saturday. Photo | Pixabay

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - This Saturday at 3 p.m., celebrate a love of Ann Arbor’s bookstores and romance during Bookstore Romance Day at Nicola’s Books.

Organized by book lovers, writers, and romance fans, Bookstore Romance Day is a day in which independent bookstores (we’ve got lots of those!) highlight their romance fiction collections.

Bookworm paradise and Ann Arbor destination Nicola’s Books is one of three independent bookstores within Michigan participating in the nationwide day of romance.

To celebrate, Nicola’s Books will host, “Summer Lovin’,“ a panel discussion of five Michigan romance authors: MK Schiller, Elizabeth Heiter, Dana Nussio, Liz Crowe and Beverly Jenkins. Each author will present one of their books, and a book signing will also take place.

To learn more about the authors and their novels, visit the Nicola’s Books website.

Nicola’s Books is in Westgate Shopping Center at 2513 Jackson Ave.

