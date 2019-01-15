Ann Arbor's Penny Stamps Distinguished Speaker Series winter speaker lineup released this week

Penny Stamps at the 2012 dedication of the University of Michigan Penny W. Stamps School of Art and Design (Photo: The University Record | University of Michigan)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - This week the University of Michigan announced its lineup for its Penny Stamps Distinguished Speaker Series and, per usual, it does not disappoint.

Despite the sadness surrounding the recent passing of the series' namesake, Penny W. Stamps, the series will begin with a bang this Thursday. At 5:10 p.m., "Art in the Age of the Internet," Barbara Lee chief curator at the Institute of Contemporary Art/Boston Eva Respini, will discuss her exhibit which is currently at the University of Michigan Museum of Art until April.

Future speakers include the amazingly talented Juliana Huxtable, multimedia artist JuYeon Kim, and New York Times bestselling author Sarah Vowell.

The full lineup is as followed:

Jan. 17: Eva Respini: Art in the Age of the Internet

Jan. 23: JuYeon Kim: Consolation

Jan. 24: Marisa Morán Jahn: Unraveling Power Through Art, Play, and Hijinks

Jan. 31: Amanda Williams & Andres Hernandez: Practice or Holding Space for ______

Feb. 7: Juliana Huxtable: Post

Feb. 14: Carrie Mae Weems: A History of Violence, Heave

Feb. 21: Clyde Petersen: Alternate Realities, Intentional Histories and Queer Survival: Building Your own World in Dystopic Times

March 14: Mapplethorpe in Performance: Featuring Bryce Dessner and Korde Arrington Tuttle

March 18: David Adjaye: Output

March 21: Peter Sellars: Art as Moral Action

March 28: 57th Ann Arbor Film Festival: Image Makers

April 4: Sarah Vowell: Live

The event will be held at Michigan Theater on Liberty St. (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

All of the Penny Stamps Speaker Series programs happen at 5:10 p.m. at the Michigan Theater. Each program is free and open to the public.

For more information about each speaker, visit the Penny Stamps upcoming lectures website.

The Michigan Theatre is located at 603 E. Liberty Street.

