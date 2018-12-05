"The Elves and the Schumachers" runs through Dec. 30 at Ann Arbor's Theatre Nova

Sarah B. Stevens, Dan Morrison, and Elizabeth Jaffe in "The Elves and the Schumachers" by Carla Milarch and R MacKenzie Lewis at Theatre NOVA. Photography by Golden Record Media Company.

ANN ARBOR - The holidays are here and we all want to spend some quality time with our loved ones, but what to do? Well, Ann Arbor’s Theatre Nova may have exactly what you are looking for. From the creators of “The Year Without a Panto Claus” and “Sugar Plum Panto," Carla Milarch and R. Mackenzie Lewis are back to bring you the world premiere of “The Elves and the Schumachers”. The vaudevillian musical adventure embarks when two toy making elves, who are on the lam, find themselves in a dreidel store.

The night full of mischief and merriment will run through Dec. 30, with showtimes at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays, 3 p.m and 7 p.m. on Saturdays, and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Ticket prices are $22 for adults and $10 for the little ones 16 years-old and younger. Theatre Nova encourages patronage of the arts and always offers a pay-what-you-can program to those who need it.

For more information and tickets, visit TheatreNOVA.org or call 734-635-8450.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.