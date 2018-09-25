Ann Arbor's Westside Art Hop to take place Oct. 20

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - This year's second Westside Art Hop will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 20.

For seven hours that Saturday, you can stroll between 17 different venues looking at the work of more than 50 artists who have come together to sell their pieces, celebrating the Westside community and supporting other artists.

Credit | Westside Art Hop facebook page

Explore artwork of all different media, including postcards, paintings, sculptures and an array of artistic expression. The Westside Art Hop has a little bit of something for everyone with art from predominately local artists ranging in price from $3 to $500.

During your stroll take a look at the 17 different venues, all within walking distance between 1st Street and Eberwhite Nature Area, each housing the works of between two to 10 artists. The largest venue is Gretchen’s House Childcare which will host 10 artists.

A map of the hop-pable venues will be available on the Westside Art Hop website soon and signage for the event will be put up a few days prior. For parking, try to find a spot on the street, or at either Eberwhite or Bach Elementary schools.

The first Westside Art Hop took place in 2012 and have been running biannually ever since. The brainchild of Sophie Grillet, Laila Kujala, Larry Nisson and Susan Major, Art Hop welcomes hundreds of visitors each year and attracts the attention of people throughout Ann Arbor. Venue hosts, neighborhood homeowners and businesses, offer their spaces to the artists whose work has been selected by a jury.

Artists interested in showing their work, or people curious about hosting, can email Westside Art Hop (WestsideArtHop@gmail.com) and see the art fair/ art stroll’s website for requirements. Check out their facebook page for updates leading up to the event.

Not sure if you can make it this October? The summer Westside Art Hop will be in May!

