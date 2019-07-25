Ann Arbor's Wild Swan Theater seeks actors for upcoming season

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - For its 40th season, the Wild Swan Theater in Ann Arbor is looking for local talent and actors.

Auditions will be held on Sept. 4 and Sept. 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wild Swan Theater on Jackson Road.

Actors will be considered for three productions: a musical version of “A Christmas Carol” (early December); a performance based on the life of Margaret Hamilton, “Coding to the Moon: Margaret Hamilton and the Apollo Missions” (early March, 2020 with additional touring dates); and a production of “Treasure Island” (early May 2020).

According to the auditions announcement, the Wild Swan Theater rehearses and performs during the day so daytime availability is necessary. Rehearsals are held three times a week starting six weeks prior to each show.

Appointments are required for auditions and can be made through company manager Michelle Trame Lanzi through email at michelle@wildswantheater.org or by calling 734-995-0530.

For auditions, actors are asked to bring a headshot, resume and to prepare one comedic monologue no longer than two minutes as well as 16 bars of a song to be sung a capella.

Actors are paid $75 per performance.

For more information about season performance times or to learn more about Wild Swan Theater, visit its website.

More about Wild Swan Theater

Wild Swan Theater is a professional, non-equity theater company that produces and performs productions geared for family audiences. The company gives 175 performances a year in its home base of Ann Arbor and on tour throughout the state.

Wild Swan Theater is located at 6175 Jackson Road.

