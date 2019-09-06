Annual A2 Jazz Fest to take over Blue LLama Jazz Club in downtown Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - For three days in mid-September, the annual A2 Jazz Fest will take over Ann Arbor's latest entertainment venue, Blue LLama Jazz Club.

Beginning Sept. 19, the festival will take over the downtown venue by filling it with live performances, music workshops and jazz enthusiasts.

Celebrating its fourth year, the A2 Jazz Fest was founded by Blue LLama Jazz Club artistic director Dave Sharp in 2016 to promote Michigan-based music artists, original compositions and jazz music. The festival is free and will also offer workshops about jazz improvisation.

Musicians aged 13 years and older who are interested in the workshops must register through the A2JF website. Students from the workshop may be asked to perform in a student show following the workshops.

Each year the festival brings in Michigan-based talent to Ann Arbor for jazz experiences ranging from vibrant contemporary music to personal and original compositions. This year, many of the artists are slated to debut new compositions and musical projects.

Here's the three-day schedule:

Sept. 19

5:30 p.m. -- Eliza Salem Quartet

7 p.m. -- Miles Okazaki (solo guitar)

8:30 p.m. -- Marion Hayden Sextet

10 p.m. -- Justin Walter's Woodland Creatures

Sept. 20

5:30 p.m. -- Jordan Anderson's Soulful Tomorrow

7 p.m. -- Ron Brooks Quintet

8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. -- Theo Croker

Sept. 21

2 p.m. -- Jazz Improvisation Workshop with Theo Croker

315 p.m. -- Jazz Improvisation Workshop with Sean Dobbins

4:30 p.m. -- Jazz Workshop Student Show

5:45 p.m. -- Trunino Lowe Quartet

7 p.m. -- Jesse Kramer

8:30 p.m. -- Sean Dobbins Trio

9:45 p.m. -- Theo Croker

For more information about events and performers, visit the A2 Jazz Fest website.

The Blue LLama Jazz Club is at 314 S. Main St.

