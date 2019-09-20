Annual Ann Arbor arts and crafts show to take place in October

Artists at the annual craft show. Photo courtesy of Annual Ann Arbor Arts & Crafts Show -- Crafting with Grace.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On Oct. 19, 60 crafters and local artisans will offer their wares at the eleventh Ann Arbor Annual Arts & Crafts Show -- Crafting with Grace at New Grace Apostolic Temple.

A juried event, the handcrafting show will open its doors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and attendees can interact with artists from around Michigan and the country.

Vendors will be selling crafts like upcycled jewelry and bath bombs to pet furniture and pottery. Some of this year's vendors include Mittens from the Mitt, Wise Owl Artworks LLC and Theodore Woodworkers LLC as well as independent artists.

Although there is an admittance cost of $2 for anyone age 12 and older, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Food Gatherers.

There will be face painting and crafting for children at the event. Photo courtesy of Annual Ann Arbor Arts & Crafts Show -- Crafting with Grace.

A family-friendly event, there will be a Kids Kraft Korner with hands-on crafting for children as well as face-painting and homemade concessions and treats. Strollers, mobility-assistance devices and little ones are welcome.

There will be free parking both onsite and off-site with a shuttle regularly moving between the event and off-site parking.

For a full list of exhibitors as well as a map of exhibitor locations, visit the Ann Arbor Annual Arts & Crafts Show -- Crafting with Grace website.

New Grace Apostolic Temple is at 2898 Packard Road.

