Annual Art & Brew fundraiser to serve up food and drink pairings, friendly competition in Ann Arbor

The 2019 Art & Brew will be on Oct.10 in Ann Arbor. Credit | Max Pixel

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - This Ann Arbor pub crawl is for those who like a bit of beer with their art, or art with their beer.

On Oct. 10, the annual Art & Brew fundraiser for the Ann Arbor Art Center will take place all over downtown Ann Arbor.

A beer crawl and friendly competition, local restaurants and beer venues will each offer food and wine pairings for Art & Brew crawlers.

Here's how it works

Over the course of the night, a friendly competition will be going on -- best beer and food pairing. Art & Brew participants will vote for their favorite pairing while taking part in artsy crafts and art activities along the way.

Attendees are given 10 tickets, each one worth a 3 ounce pour of beer and a tasty bite-sized food pairing. Tickets can be exchanged for one of two pairing samples at each location.

Art & Brew crawlers will start at a suggested location around 5:30 p.m. and make their way to each of the participating venues until 9 p.m., when venues will stop accepting tickets.

All attendees must be 21 or older.

Tickets are $60 and can be bought online here. Food and beverage tickets can be picked up between 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. at the Ann Arbor Art Center

Participating venues

Arbor Brewing Company

Avalon Café and Kitchen

and Kitchen Bløm Meadworks

The Circ Bar

Bar Conor O'Neill's

O'Neill's The Grotto

Haymaker Public House

Pretzel Bell

Sava's

About the Ann Arbor Art Center

For 109 years, the Ann Arbor Art Center has been sparking creativity in people of all ages and artistic abilities. Our mission is to be a contemporary forum for the visual arts through education, exploration, and exhibition, and to expand perspectives and ignite growth in students, artists, and the community. In this work, we aspire to be a gathering place that serves artists and the community in four distinct, yet related ways: Exhibition, Retail, Education, and Community Engagement.

