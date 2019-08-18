Gallup Gallop anticipates record number of runners, food donations for Sept.6 night run in Ann Arbor

The Gallup Gallop will take place on Sept. 6 in Gallup Park. (Credit | Nick Stanko)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On Sept. 6, Ann Arbor area runners will make their way around Geddes Pond as they race the annual Gallup Gallop 5K.

Organized by Ann Arbor Track Club and other local running clubs, the Friday night race also doubles as a food drive for Food Gatherers, an Ann Arbor nonprofit dedicated to alleviating hungry in Washtenaw County.

With a challenge of collecting 2,000 pounds of foodstuffs, Gallup Gallop organizers hope to beat the record 1,200 pounds of food donated to Food Gathers in 2018. All runners and spectators are asked to bring a whole produce item to the event for donation.

Runners of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to participate. (Credit | Nick Stanko)

Beginning at 6 p.m. with the team relay, more than 50 teams of families and business colleagues, of three runners each, will run a 5K relay in hopes of crossing the finish line first.

After the end of the relay, around 6:45 p.m., an anticipated 600 runners -- about 100 more than a record number of 505 runners in 2018 -- will make their way around the scenic Geddes Pond during a night run.

According to Gallup Gallop co-director Brent McDermott, organizers for this year’s Gallup Gallop are focused on the user experience of the race and plan to make it memorable with the addition of food and entertainment.

At 7:15 p.m., runners will be treated to pizza at the finish line during, beer in a beer garden, as well as live music by metro Detroit’s Jon Rice during an after-race party.

Awards will be given to the overall winners of the race and relay, along with awards for winners in different age groups and divisions.

Registration for the Gallup Gallop 5K costs $32. The relay costs $20. Runners wanting to do both the relay and race will pay a total of $35 and can register online here.

To learn more about the race, to see a race day survival guide or to learn more about the course, visit the Gallop Gallup website.

Gallup Park is located at 3000 Fuller Road.

