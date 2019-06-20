Annual Townie Street Party kicks off Ann Arbor Art Fair July 15

ANN ARBOR, Mich - Join townies and visitors to Ann Arbor on July 15 for the annual Townie Street Party. Kicking off at 5 p.m. at North University and Ingalls Mall in downtown Ann Arbor, the townie party has served as the annual start for the Ann Arbor Art Fair for 15 years.

Free and open to the public, the Townie Street Party is a family-friendly event with music, food, art activities and community organizations.

On the main stage this year is the Morris Murphy Project, playing at 5:30 p.m.; Syd Burnham, going on stage at 6:20 p.m.; and local legend Laith Al-Saadi, rounding the night out at 7:30 p.m.

A youth art fair will showcase artwork available for purchase from young Washtenaw County creatives ranging in age from 4th to12th grade.

In the Art Activity Zone, participants can learn fun facts about their favorite wild instruments with the Ann Arbor Symphony Instrument Petting Zoo or get hands-on design help by the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum when creating a customized centrifuge. Other creative activities, like paper hat-making, Egyptian fan-making, and recycled materials crafts will happen concurrently in partnership with other community organizations.

Attendees at the 2017 Townie Street Party. Credit | Townie Street Party Facebook page.

The Leslie Science and Nature Center will also be on hand, educating people about its wildlife friends and helping to make owl masks or sweet pea crowns.

For those who work up an appetite, snacks will available for purchase from local eateries such as Silvio's Organic Ristorante e Pizzeria, aMa Bistro Restaurant, Mity Nice Italian Ice and Krazy Jim’s Blimpy Burgers. Craft beer provided by Arbor Brewing Company will also be available.

Washtenaw County community organizations will be in the Community Central area representing their various causes.

For more information on participating eateries, community organizations or to make a Townie Friends of the Fair donation, visit the Townie Street Party website.

