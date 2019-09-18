Annual Wayzgoose & Printing Festival to take over Ann Arbor District Library mid-October

The 2019 Wayzgoose & Printmaking Festival will take place on Oct. 11 and 12. Photo courtesy of the Ann Arbor District Library.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On Oct. 11 and 12, get an answer the burning question, "What is a Wayzgoose?"

Join the Ann Arbor District Library downtown branch as it hosts a two-day festival full of art and local printing vendors, a speaker series and hands-on printmaking sessions.

A Wayzgoose has traditionally been a celebration put together by master printmakers for their workers. At the AADL, it is a celebration of art, of printmaking by hand and the local printmaking community.

Beginning on Oct. 11, the second annual Wayzgoose & Printing Festival will start with an open reception at 7 p.m. at the Ann Arbor Art Center followed by a talk by American printmaker Amos Kennedy. At 8 p.m. Kennedy will discuss his exhibit, "Stuff Found in the Back of the Flat File," which will run from Oct. 1 to Oct. 13 at the Art Center.

Earlier in the afternoon, there will be a talk by Patricia A. Cost at the University of Michigan Clark Library at 5:10 p.m. The talk will revolve around Cost's book about Linn Boyd Benton and Morris Fuller Benton and their effect on printing technology. Following this, artist Ben Denzer will give a talk focusing on his award-winning work.

✉ Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

On Oct. 12, there will be a bevy of overlapping events at the AADL's downtown branch celebrating printmaking.

Here is the complete schedule:

Exhibit | Wayzgoose 2019 Posters and Paper Sculpture: The Art of American Printmaking

Ann Arbor District Library - lower level

Ongoing

An art exhibit showcasing the work of known printmakers, as well as the history of printmaking and letterpress.

Voices in Print Speaker Series

Ann Arbor District Library -- multipurpose room

10:30 a.m. to noon

Listen to printmakers through a series of short talks. 10:30 a.m. -- Amos Kennedy, Kennedy Prints 11 a.m. -- Sarah Brown, Questionable Press 11:30 a.m. -- Greg Walters, typecaster and printer



Vendor Fair

Ann Arbor District Library -- First-floor lobby

Noon–5:30 p.m.

Attendees can mill about and shop hand-printed goods, block prints, letterpress goods, ornaments, printers' tools and more. See a full list of vendors at the Wayzgoose & Printing Festival website.



​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Pedal Prints

Ann Arbor District Library -- front porch

Noon -- 3:30 p.m.

Hangout on the AADL front porch with Ann Arbor Art Center's Pedal Prints, a screenprinting bike, and pull a unique print.

Street Ink

Ann Arbor District Library -- Youth Story Corner

Noon -- 3:30 p.m.

Make a print of one of Ann Arbor's historic manhole covers.

Hands-On Printmaking!

Ann Arbor District Library -- Secret Lab

1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Print a Wayzgoose bookmark, do some screen printing with Modati Studios and bind, and then decorate your own spiral notebook.

Ann Arbor District Library is at 343 S. Fifth Ave.

Read: Underground Printing: The story behind Ann Arbor's custom T-shirt company

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.