Annual Wayzgoose & Printing Festival to take over Ann Arbor District Library mid-October

A way-what?

By Sarah M. Parlette - Associated Producer

The 2019 Wayzgoose & Printmaking Festival will take place on Oct. 11 and 12. Photo courtesy of the Ann Arbor District Library.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On Oct. 11 and 12, get an answer the burning question, "What is a Wayzgoose?"

Join the Ann Arbor District Library downtown branch as it hosts a two-day festival full of art and local printing vendors, a speaker series and hands-on printmaking sessions. 

 A Wayzgoose has traditionally been a celebration put together by master printmakers for their workers. At the AADL, it is a celebration of art, of printmaking by hand and the local printmaking community. 

Beginning on Oct. 11, the second annual Wayzgoose & Printing Festival will start with an open reception at 7 p.m. at the Ann Arbor Art Center followed by a talk by American printmaker Amos Kennedy. At 8 p.m. Kennedy will discuss his exhibit, "Stuff Found in the Back of the Flat File," which will run from Oct. 1 to Oct. 13 at the Art Center. 

Earlier in the afternoon, there will be a talk by Patricia A. Cost at the University of Michigan Clark Library at 5:10 p.m. The talk will revolve around Cost's book about Linn Boyd Benton and Morris Fuller Benton and their effect on printing technology.  Following this, artist Ben Denzer will give a talk focusing on his award-winning work. 

On Oct. 12, there will be a bevy of overlapping events at the AADL's downtown branch celebrating printmaking.

Here is the complete schedule:

Exhibit | Wayzgoose 2019 Posters and Paper Sculpture: The Art of American Printmaking
Ann Arbor District Library - lower level
Ongoing

  • An art exhibit showcasing the work of known printmakers, as well as the history of printmaking and letterpress. 

Voices in Print Speaker Series
Ann Arbor District Library -- multipurpose room
10:30 a.m. to noon

  • Listen to printmakers through a series of short talks.
    • 10:30 a.m. --  Amos Kennedy, Kennedy Prints
    • 11 a.m. -- Sarah Brown,  Questionable Press
    • 11:30 a.m. -- Greg Walters, typecaster and printer

Vendor Fair
Ann Arbor District Library -- First-floor lobby
Noon–5:30 p.m.

  • Attendees can mill about and shop hand-printed goods, block prints, letterpress goods, ornaments, printers' tools and more.
    • See a full list of vendors at the Wayzgoose & Printing Festival website. 

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Pedal Prints

Ann Arbor District Library -- front porch
Noon -- 3:30 p.m.

  • Hangout on the AADL front porch with Ann Arbor Art Center's Pedal Prints, a screenprinting bike, and pull a unique print.

Street Ink
Ann Arbor District Library -- Youth Story Corner
Noon -- 3:30 p.m. 

  •  Make a print of one of Ann Arbor's historic manhole covers. 

Hands-On Printmaking!
Ann Arbor District Library -- Secret Lab
1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Print a Wayzgoose bookmark, do some screen printing with Modati Studios and bind, and  then decorate your own spiral notebook.

Ann Arbor District Library is at 343 S. Fifth Ave. 

Ann Arbor art Center's Pedal Prints. Photo courtesy of the Ann Arbor District Library.