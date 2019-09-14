Annual Women in Leadership event to host local leaders, women of influence in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On Oct. 3, the Junior League of Ann Arbor will present the seventh annual Women in Leadership event.

Held at Weber's Boutique Hotel from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., the event allows Ann Arborites and attendees from the metro-Detroit area to listen to women leaders, network with each other and interact with local vendors.

The evening features a keynote speech by Ann Arbor author Camille Noe Pagán followed by a panelist discussion.

Panelists will discuss their tips and strategies for leadership in local communities and share their individual experiences.

Panelists include:

Lisa Mattison Roberts, president and owner of Rock Paper Scissors

Allie Lyttle, executive chef of Ann Arbor's The Stardard Bistro & Larder

Stephanie Steinberg, founder and CEO of The Detroit Writing Room

Rep. Kathy Crawford, Michigan State House representative for district 38

With varying backgrounds, each speaker has had their own experiences in battling adversity as community leaders.

✉ Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

"I think it's important to see other people who, in this case, are taking what they like to do and not just settling for maybe what they went to school for or how their career is -- but how to take something that they're passionate about and turn it into something that they can launch into a career," said Michelle McAllister, chair of the event,

McAllister said that it's empowering for attendees to see that these speakers are normal people -- leaders don't have to be celebrities or wealthy to pursue what makes a difference or what makes them happy.

She said she hopes attendees are empowered to pursue their passions, and she feels that events like Women in Leadership help to build up area women.

Tickets for the events cost $65. Registration can be done through the Women in Leadership event page.

More About the Junior League of Ann Arbor

An Arbor Ann Arbor women's organization, the JLAA's mission is to promote and develop women in leadership and improve communities through voluntarism. Founded in 1982, the organization promotes better civil society through change, leadership and goal setting. It hosts regular events throughout the year.

Weber's Boutique Hotel is at 3050 Jackson Ave.

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.