Another home invasion reported in Ann Arbor; Suspect found standing in room at 4:20 a.m.

ANN ARBOR - An intruder walked into an unlocked home at 4:20 a.m. Thursday and led after a resident yelled at him, according to Ann Arbor police.

The home invasion occurred in the 2900 block of S. Signature near Briarwood Mall. The suspect fled in an unknown direction, according to police. It's at least the third similar home invasion reported in the area in the past week.

Overnight on April 5 and 6 three home invasions were reported in the city. Addresses in those invasions included:

1200 block of Patricia Avenue

400 block of South Seventh Street

Area of Newport and Miller Avenue

All involved a man walking into a home or apartment through an unlocked door. At least one of the incidents involved an attempted rape.

Police are asking city residents to report all suspicious activity to their tip line at: (734) 794-6939 or email: tips@a2gov.org

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.