Play the purrfect round of trivia at Tiny Lions in Ann Arbor Nov. 16

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On. Nov. 16, Tiny Lions Lounge and Adoption Center in Ann Arbor will be offering a night of furmidable trivia with its adoptable cats.

Starting at 7:30 p.m., attendees can play rounds of trivia while hanging out with the furry friends at the Ann Arbor cat adoption center.

Tickets for the event are $15, include two drink tickets and can be bought online through the Tiny Lions event page. Preregistration is required as cat-pacitiy is limited.

Beer and wine will be offered, but attendees are encouraged to bring additional snacks.

All attendees must be 18 years or older and have a valid ID.

✉ Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!



Affiliated with the HSHV, Tiny Lions Lounge and Adoption Center offers community members a space to interact and play with adoptable cats as well as regular events and cat-based programming. Admission to the Tiny Lions Lounge is $7 for an hour or $4 for a half-hour.

The lounge and adoption center is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tiny Lions is at 5245 Jackson Road.

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.