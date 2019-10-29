Play the purrfect round of trivia at Tiny Lions in Ann Arbor Nov. 16

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On. Nov. 16, Tiny Lions Lounge and Adoption Center in Ann Arbor will be offering a night of furmidable trivia with its adoptable cats.
Starting at 7:30 p.m., attendees can play rounds of trivia while hanging out with the furry friends at the Ann Arbor cat adoption center.
Tickets for the event are $15, include two drink tickets and can be bought online through the Tiny Lions event page. Preregistration is required as cat-pacitiy is limited.
Beer and wine will be offered, but attendees are encouraged to bring additional snacks.
All attendees must be 18 years or older and have a valid ID.
We all know Mondays can be tough, so please enjoy these photos of our three kittens from last week. We've got Charlie (orange tabby), Lemon (brown tabby), and Karin (gray and white). . . #hshv #tinylions #tinylionscatcafe #kittens #kittensofinstagram #catcafe #adoptdontshop #kitten #kittenlove
Affiliated with the HSHV, Tiny Lions Lounge and Adoption Center offers community members a space to interact and play with adoptable cats as well as regular events and cat-based programming. Admission to the Tiny Lions Lounge is $7 for an hour or $4 for a half-hour.
The lounge and adoption center is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tiny Lions is at 5245 Jackson Road.
