Arbor Brewing beer pays tribute to murdered Michigan woman, Egypt Covington

A Girl Named Egypt pays tribute to Egypt Covington, who was murdered in 2017.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - A beer from Arbor Brewing Co. pays tribute to Egypt Covington, a Van Buren Township woman who was murdered in 2017.

The brewery worked with Covington's family and friends to craft A Girl Named Egypt. The beer is brewed with some of her favorite things, including elderflower, orange peel and peach.

Egypt Covington was a singer. (WDIV)

The beer raises money for charities that support issues that were important to Covington. Proceeds from its sales will be donated to music scholarships, animal welfare organizations and charities that support victims of domestic abuse.

Covington's murder remains unsolved.

