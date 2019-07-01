Arbor Brewing Company's comedy hour to happen July 8 in downtown Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On July 8, head over to Arbor Brewing Company’s downtown Ann Arbor Brewpub for a free hour of laughs.

Starting at 8 p.m., join a set of funny people as they tell jokes and encourage belly laughs for an hour.

The comedy hour features stand-up comedians Alex Bradley, Bobbly Lagerstrom, Dan Torco, Joe Christianson, Bret Hayden, Julia Elemmire, Louis Michael and Sarah Marie.

There will also be brewpub all-day drink specials, including half-off draft pours, $1 off of wine and $4 well drinks. A special menu with sliders has also been devised for the stand-up special.

Arbor Brewing Company regularly offers free comedy hours each month along with drink specials. Keep an eye on its website for more music, trivia and comedy events at its Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti and Plymouth locations.

The Arbor Brewing Company Brewpub is located at 114 East Washington St.

