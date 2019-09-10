Arbor Hospice receives generous grant for youth grief program from Ann Arbor nonprofit

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Arbor Hospice has recently received a grant from the Kiwanis Club of Ann Arbor that will allow expanded support of the Arbor Hospice Camp Good Grief program.

The $3,500 grant will support the grief program -- a day camp for youths ages 8 to 17 who are experiencing grief from the loss of a loved one.

The free program offers campers experiences relating to emotional support and grief education facilitated through fun activities by Arbor Hospice grief support managers, experienced camp staff and trained volunteers. It is funded through philanthropic efforts from local organizations, community groups and individuals.

Children in the Ann Arbor area are eligible to attend the camp even if the loved one they are grieving was not receiving care from Arbor Hospice.

In a recent statement, Arbor Hospice said that it is grateful for the grant, which will provide continued support for Camp Good Grief and its other grief support options and services for children.

Arbor Hospice was one of 69 service agencies and businesses within the area to receive a grant. On top of offering grief programs for community members, the nonprofit hospice organization offers palliative care, pediatric care, hospice care and grief support for those experiencing end of life illnesses and their families.

More About the Kiwanis Club of Ann Arbor

The Kiwanis Club of Ann Arbor is the Ann Arbor chapter of the international service organization, Kiwanis International. The club was founded in 1921 and continues to support community organizations and community-enhancing projects through gifts and grants with money raised by its thrift sales and other fundraising efforts.

