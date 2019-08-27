Argo, Gallup river trips in Ann Arbor canceled Tuesday due to sanitary sewer overflow

ANN ARBOR - The Argo and Gallup canoe liveries are closed Tuesday due to a sewage spill resulting from a blockage in a sanitary pipe.

On Monday morning at approximately 11:30 a.m., residents noticed sewage overflowing from a manhole on Ashley Street. City staff confirmed that the sanitary sewer was surging into the street, and flowed into the stormwater inlet in the curb after running along the gutter.

City officials estimate that 2,000 gallons of waste entered the stormwater inlet. The cause of the leak was a blockage in the sanitary pipe caused by concrete chunks.

According to the city of Ann Arbor:

"City of Ann Arbor Public Works staff completed all cleanup activities within an hour of receiving notification. The affected road surface was limed, to neutralize any bacteria on the ground surface. Out of an abundance of caution, until testing can be completed, river trips between Argo and Gallup will be closed on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019."

An investigation into the source of the concrete debris is ongoing since the same pipe was found to be in excellent condition upon inspection earlier this summer in July.

As regulatory protocols require, the city of Ann Arbor staff notified the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

