Driving to Ann Arbor Art Fair? Four parking tips to make your trip easier

ANN ARBOR - Anyone who's been to the Ann Arbor Art Fair will tell you it is crowded, and big crowds mean finding a parking spot can be difficult.

Luckily, there are a few options for visitors to make their trip to the fair easier and stress-free.

The 2019 Ann Arbor Art Fair runs from July 18-21 and is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Parking shuttles

This year, Ann Arbor Art Fair shuttle parking will be at Briarwood Mall and Huron High School. Parking at these locations is free, and shuttles cost a small fee.

According to the Ann Arbor Art Fair, here is how parking will work at each location:

Briarwood Mall

Parking: free

Round-trip: $3; one-way $1.50

K-12 students with student ID and Fare Deal cardholders, one-way: $0.75

Senior/A-Ride and GoldRide cardholders and kids ages 5 and younger ride free

Shuttle stops: Main Street at William, and on State Street near South University

Buses return to both parking locations from either shuttle bus stops

Thursday through Saturday: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Huron High School (located at 2727 Fuller Road)

Parking: free

Round Trip: $3

Kids ages 5 and under ride free

Shuttle stops: Fletcher and Washington, and South University at Forest

Thursday through Saturday: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Shuttles make rounds every 10 to 15 minutes and are air-conditioned and wheelchair accessible. They drop passengers off at several points throughout the fair and run one hour before opening and one hour after closing. If convenience is your thing, this is a great option.

City and University of Michigan parking structures

You can park in city parking lots for $18 a day or $9 after 5 p.m. Structures at the University of Michigan are $10 after 3:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and $10 all day on the weekend. You can find U-M structures on the following streets:

Church

Fletcher

Hill

Thayer

Thompson

Parking at structures is a bit more pricey than the shuttles option, but it will get you within walking distance of the fair.

Street parking

Consider yourself a risk-taker who likes to be challenged?

Street parking can be found occasionally near the fair, but get ready to navigate through traffic and the various road closures around the event. If you do happen to find a spot, first, you deserve a medal, and second, you should be ready to pay at a parking machine on the street or through the city's street parking app, epark.

Beware of time limits for a given spot -- parking officers in Ann Arbor are thorough.

Good to know

The fair operates Art-Go-Round mini buses throughout the event that ride around the perimeter of the 30-block fair. Rides are free and conveniently pass the parking structures.

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.